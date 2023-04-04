The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Boosted by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,259 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 5.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.89. 432,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,698. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.