Thomas W. Sweet Sells 283,388 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. 3,746,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,532. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

