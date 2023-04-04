Thomas W. Sweet Sells 283,388 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. 3,746,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,532. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

