Threshold (T) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.18 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $362.80 million and $33.18 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018345 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003472 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,833.69 or 1.00105412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,575,884,817.97076 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03622745 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $57,352,530.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

