Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after purchasing an additional 190,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.50. 1,000,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,990. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

