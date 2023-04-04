Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,150 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $50.52. 5,540,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,830,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

