Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock worth $4,078,559. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $85.89. 2,317,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,573. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.53. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

