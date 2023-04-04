Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 135,167 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

