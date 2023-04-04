Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.20. The stock had a trading volume of 91,094,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,305,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.19. The company has a market capitalization of $608.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

