Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Horizon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,901,000 after purchasing an additional 497,777 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,890,000 after buying an additional 429,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

FHN stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 2,803,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,746,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

