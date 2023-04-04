Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,852 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 448.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

NFLX traded down $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $345.50. 1,865,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,712,217. The company has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $390.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.