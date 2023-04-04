Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.1% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.36.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

