Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 29,537 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,537 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

MDLZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.39. 2,049,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $70.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

