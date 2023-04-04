Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Havens Advisors LLC

Havens Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises 6.6% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $44,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 26.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.88. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

