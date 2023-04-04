Traders Buy High Volume of Snowflake Call Options (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 80,819 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average daily volume of 56,358 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.00. 3,799,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,626,296. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $240.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,755 shares of company stock worth $34,368,246 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

