Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Has $436,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.3% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 415,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,891,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 44,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

