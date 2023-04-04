TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Up to $80.28

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.28, but opened at $81.94. TriNet Group shares last traded at $82.01, with a volume of 29,199 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TNET. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,936. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

