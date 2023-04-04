TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Up to $80.28

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.28, but opened at $81.94. TriNet Group shares last traded at $82.01, with a volume of 29,199 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on TNET. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.
TriNet Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,936. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TriNet Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
