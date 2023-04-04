Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Lowered by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE TFC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. 3,118,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,063,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

