Trust Wallet Token Price Hits $1.18 on Major Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004187 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $492.06 million and $18.90 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009667 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00022149 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000930 BTC.
Trust Wallet Token Profile
Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.
Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”
Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token
