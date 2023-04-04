Tsontcho Ianchulev Sells 40,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EYEN stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. 321,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Monday.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

