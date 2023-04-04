UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 3,714.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,180 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,038 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 434,272 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,204 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $192,593.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,826,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,047,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tejon Ranch stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. 17,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,644. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market cap of $470.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Tejon Ranch

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.