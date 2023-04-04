UBS Group AG Cuts Position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.76% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,369,000.

NYSEARCA FOVL traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. 1,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

