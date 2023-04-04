UBS Group AG Grows Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

UBS Group AG increased its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 331.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter valued at $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 221.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EZCORP by 15.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Stock Performance

EZPW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 167,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,707. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EZCORP Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.