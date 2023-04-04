UBS Group AG Grows Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after buying an additional 40,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Miller Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 375,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,124 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Miller Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR stock remained flat at $36.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,953. The company has a market capitalization of $411.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.04. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

MLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

