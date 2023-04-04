UBS Group AG Increases Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of AFCG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 89,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,893. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $239.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 124.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

