UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 285.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

FLCH traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,963. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.51.

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

