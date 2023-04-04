UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1,034.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 4,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 21.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

