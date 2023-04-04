UBS Group AG Sells 11,096 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GNT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 36,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,065. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

