UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Holdings Cut by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. UFP Industries accounts for 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.70.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Further Reading

