UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in UGI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in UGI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE UGI remained flat at $34.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. 338,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

