Ultra Price Hits $0.23 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $71.05 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,132.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00452393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00128004 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00039738 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000571 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002968 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23251171 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,388,636.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.