Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Featured Articles

