Unique Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,043,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,498,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.13. 513,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $420.82. The firm has a market cap of $282.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.