Unique Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.51. 3,986,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,749,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

