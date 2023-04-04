Unique Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,454 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.51. 282,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

