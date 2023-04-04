Unique Wealth LLC Invests $223,000 in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SNX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.78. 19,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.