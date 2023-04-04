Unique Wealth LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.40. 11,239,103 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

