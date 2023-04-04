Unique Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 557,186 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 557,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,770,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

COWZ traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,900 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

