United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 128,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 101,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.83. 625,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.