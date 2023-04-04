United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Down 7%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 4,638,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,929,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

United States Steel Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

