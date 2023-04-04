United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Receives GBX 1,145 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,145 ($14.22).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.73) to GBX 1,100 ($13.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 2.3 %

UU stock opened at GBX 1,035.50 ($12.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,432.43, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,005.26. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 813.20 ($10.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Utilities Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £368,900 ($458,147.04). Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

