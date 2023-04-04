Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 418.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of Universal Health Services worth $26,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.77. The company had a trading volume of 191,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average is $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

