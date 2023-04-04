Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $560.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.49%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Articles

