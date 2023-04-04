Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.58 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.58). Approximately 54,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 39,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Van Elle’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

