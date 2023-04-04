Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.7% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.63.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.