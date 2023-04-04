Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 632.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

