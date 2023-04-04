Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 365.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 632.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 192,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 165,946 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 66,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.