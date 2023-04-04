Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $68.23. 190,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,388. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

