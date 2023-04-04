Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,594,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $249.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $294.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

