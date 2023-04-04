Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 253.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.98. 445,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,083. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $293.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

