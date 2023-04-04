Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.1% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $248.57. The stock had a trading volume of 330,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,319. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $293.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.49 and a 200-day moving average of $226.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

